Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2020

Jan 9, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: FAQ Schema Must Be On Page, Not In External PDF
    Google's John Mueller said you really cannot use FAQ schema for PDF documents. John said on Twitter "It needs to be visible on the page, and reflect the primary object on the page" when he was asked if a PDF can be used.
  • Google: As Search Engines Get Better At Intent, Keyword Research Won't Go Away
    Earlier this week, Frédéric Dubut, the PM of overall Bing's core search team, said that 2020 will be the year where keyword research becomes obsolete, you can read exactly what he said there. Well...
  • Google Local/Maps With "In Between" Links To Other Businesses
    Google Maps and Local can show in a business listing profile the address but near the address it sometimes shows other businesses nearby. Well, now it can also show where that business is sandwiched in between other businesses.
  • Bing Pages Launches To Promote Your Public Persona
    Bing has quietly launched Bing Pages, a beta program that lets users manage their presence on Microsoft products such as Bing and Outlook.com. You can access it over at https://www.bing.com/bp/gettingstarted
  • Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Data Fixed
    Google seems to have fixed the stalled data in the crawl stats report within Google Search Console. A couple of days ago we reported that it was stuck at December 30th, but as of this morning, it has now been updated to show data as recent as a few days ago - which is normal.
  • Google Slides At CES
    Google set up a set of slides that goes into a bunch of white balls in a ball pit at the big CES show. Here is a photo of it from TechCrunch. I wonder how many people at the show went on the slides?

