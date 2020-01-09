Bing Pages Launches To Promote Your Public Persona

Bing has quietly launched Bing Pages, a beta program that lets users manage their presence on Microsoft products such as Bing and Outlook.com. You can access it over at https://www.bing.com/bp/gettingstarted. Bing said "Participants who sign up for this program get their own page on Bing to highlight their contact information and social media channels. They can also promote social media posts in relevant search results–at no cost.Businesses can use Bing Pages to customize their Outlook profile with updated contact info, images, and content. These changes also appear in Bing search results."

Here is a screen shot of what it can look like:

Here is the form that asks you to enter in your social media profile details:

The first to spot this was Arlo?

Looks like Bing might be letting people create "Profiles" for themselves, similar to what you see in search results for people who are well known.



Update: Today at 1:20pm or so, I received he approval email. I tried to sign in but it wouldn't authenticate using Twitter for some reason. Here is the approval email:

Here is the sign in page:

When I sign in and try to authenticate with Twitter, it errors out.