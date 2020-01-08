Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2020

Jan 8, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Crawling At Large Scale Is Complicated; Don't Oversimplify It
    Google's John Mueller responded to a question related to crawl budget around large scale web sites saying "crawling at a large scale is much more complicated." This was when he proposed two ideas for improving crawl budget but John "both of those are too simplified" and there is more to it.
  • Google User Comments In Search Tests Expanding To TV Shows
    Technically user comments in search is a feature from 2018 specifically for live sporting events and games. But now, as I reported at Search Engine Land, Google is testing it for live TV shows as well. Niki Mosier spotted it and posted this screen shot on Twitter.
  • Google People Also Ask: Summarized From Table With Link To Source
    Google's featured snippets and people also ask (PAA) is a place many SEOs look to for optimization techniques. Brian Freiesleben noticed that Google is showing in some PAAs Google is showing a note that the answer give is "summarized from table" and links to it in a subheading.
  • Google On Reconsideration Requests Backlogs Or Timing
    Yesterday I reported that it seems there is a backlog or longer wait times to hear back on reconsideration requests related to manual actions. So I asked John Mueller from Google about that in yesterday's hangout and he didn't seem to confirm there was a backlog, just generally how long these reconsideration requests take.
  • Vlog #35: Brian Dean On How To Grow YouTube Subscribers & The Nofollow Attribute Change
    Brian Dean came all the way to my office in New York to sit down and talk about search, YouTube and more. If you don't know, Brian's YouTube channel has over 250...
  • Hey Google Pergola
    Google has a pergola, awning, at the GooglePlex offices with the Hey Google saying at the top of it. This looks like an awning for one of the entryways of one of the buildings. This was shared on In

