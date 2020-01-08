Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Crawling At Large Scale Is Complicated; Don't Oversimplify It
Google's John Mueller responded to a question related to crawl budget around large scale web sites saying "crawling at a large scale is much more complicated." This was when he proposed two ideas for improving crawl budget but John "both of those are too simplified" and there is more to it.
- Google User Comments In Search Tests Expanding To TV Shows
Technically user comments in search is a feature from 2018 specifically for live sporting events and games. But now, as I reported at Search Engine Land, Google is testing it for live TV shows as well. Niki Mosier spotted it and posted this screen shot on Twitter.
- Google People Also Ask: Summarized From Table With Link To Source
Google's featured snippets and people also ask (PAA) is a place many SEOs look to for optimization techniques. Brian Freiesleben noticed that Google is showing in some PAAs Google is showing a note that the answer give is "summarized from table" and links to it in a subheading.
- Google On Reconsideration Requests Backlogs Or Timing
Yesterday I reported that it seems there is a backlog or longer wait times to hear back on reconsideration requests related to manual actions. So I asked John Mueller from Google about that in yesterday's hangout and he didn't seem to confirm there was a backlog, just generally how long these reconsideration requests take.
- Vlog #35: Brian Dean On How To Grow YouTube Subscribers & The Nofollow Attribute Change
Brian Dean came all the way to my office in New York to sit down and talk about search, YouTube and more. If you don't know, Brian's YouTube channel has over 250...
- Hey Google Pergola
Google has a pergola, awning, at the GooglePlex offices with the Hey Google saying at the top of it. This looks like an awning for one of the entryways of one of the buildings. This was shared on In
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Why would an article be disadvantaged by a date?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Another interview with Dotdash's CEO Neil Vogel -> How the remnants of https://t.co/yu9QO51eQT are stealthily taking over the internet. Me: *collectively* is a key point. Dotdash's network reaches 100M Americans/month. Tweet t, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Anyone know what is up with @Independent date tags on their articles? 2562 BE... The source code seems ok?? @googlewmc @JohnMu https://t.co/vuvZYtSzFZ, David Iwanow on Twitter
- Facebook Tightens Policy on Deepfakes and Manipulated Media, WebmasterWorld
- Here comes the flood and still coming… https://t.co/TUfv6C1NAy, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Hey #SEO folks who publish blog content regularly: What percentage of your blog posts rank on page 1 for the keyword you targeted? (Also curious about your industry, publishing frequency, age of blog, etc.) Maybe a future #seo, Matt McGee on Twitter
- Being bored with SEO, when to do more?, WebmasterWorld
- It doesn't matter how you set up separate mobile URLs. A common pattern is to use m-dot subdomains, but it can be a subdirectory, query parameter, or anything., John Mueller on Twitter
- We don't tell websites what to write about - that's up to them., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tests user comments for live TV shows
- Direct site navigation via voice arrives on iOS Bing Search app
- Google working on fixing data in URL parameter tool
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How To Block Website Referral Spam, Hallam Internet
- What is UTM tracking—and how does it elevate your marketing?, DAC
- Google Analytics Channel Traffic Forecast, Trust Insights
- How to Use Google Optimize to Run Experiments On Your Site, Coming Soon WP
Industry & Business
- Sonos, Squeezed by the Tech Giants, Sues Google, New York Times
- Google Project Zero trialing 90 days before disclosing, 9to5Google
Links & Promotion Building
- 5 Biggest Link Building Misconceptions That Keep Coming Up, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- 5 tips for finding the best hotels in 2020, Google Blog
- You Can Win At Google My Business Without Doing Anything On Google My Business, Local SEO Guide
Mobile & Voice
- Every new Google Assistant feature and how to use them on your Google Home and phone, CNET
- Google Assistant will serve as translator for American Airlines lounge guests, Engadget
SEO
- Are You Ignoring This?, SuccessWorks
- How Dotdash, formerly About.com, is taking over the internet, Fast Company
PPC
- How to Challenge Google Ads Trademark Disputes, Search Engine Journal
- Major Social Ad Platform Updates: 2019 Recap, PPC Hero
- PPC trends to look out for in 2020, The Drum
Search Features
- A more helpful Google Assistant for your every day, Google Blog
- Interpreter mode expands globally to airports, banks and more, Google Blog
- Microsoft now allows anyone to create a brand page on Bing, MSPoweruser
Other Search
- Introducing quieter permission UI for notifications, Chromium Blog