Google: Crawling At Large Scale Is Complicated; Don't Oversimplify It

Jan 8, 2020 • 7:52 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller responded to a question related to crawl budget around large scale web sites saying "crawling at a large scale is much more complicated." This was when he proposed two ideas for improving crawl budget but John "both of those are too simplified" and there is more to it.

Here is the post on Twitter:

Gary Illyes from Google did do a deep post on crawl budget for those that are interested, this was a few years ago. But Google has been saying for most sites its overrated to focus on it.

In either case - crawl budget cannot be a simple thing for really large sites.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

