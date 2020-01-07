Daily Search Forum Recap: January 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google January 7th Search Ranking Algorithm Update Early Signals

I am seeing some early signals of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update starting today, January 7, 2020. There is some chatter within the SEO community and some of the tools are picking up on ranking fluctuations.

There have been numerous reports within the SEO community that Google has been really slow recently to respond to some reconsideration requests. Some are taking months but most are taking many weeks. I believe at some point, responses use to take days - not weeks or months for the most part?

We have another Google Search Console bug to report, this one is with the crawl stats report. Yes, another legacy tool and report. The crawl stats report is a bit out of date, only having data as fresh as December 30, 2019. That is over a week old, and generally this report is about three-days old.

We know that Google has a history of calling companies and selling them to use Google Ads. Sometimes that means they may call your clients that are already using Google Ads to convince them to do things differently, which might result in you losing a client. These poaching efforts, either intentionally or not, happen all the time.

John Mueller from Google has confirmed an issue with the data being displayed in the URL parameter tool within the old Google Search Console. In short, the tool is showing sometimes zero and often less than it should, URL parameter settings for the sites that have configured them. There are numerous complaints over the past 24-hours of this.

This is from the Google São Paulo, Brazil office parking lot. There is a fruit truck with a canopy with a Google license plate. This was shared on Instagram, it was from a year ago.

