Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Stuck

Jan 7, 2020 • 7:49 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We have another Google Search Console bug to report, this one is with the crawl stats report. Yes, another legacy tool and report. The crawl stats report is a bit out of date, only having data as fresh as December 30, 2019. That is over a week old, and generally this report is about three-days old.

This was reported to me by @TheJonHopkins on Twitter and he is correct, I checked numerous profiles I have access to within Google Search Console and they all go up through December 30th:

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Stuck - click for full size

I would not worry about this, it seems like the report got stuck. I highly doubt Google stopped crawling your web site. I would have seen bigger signs of issues if Google stopped crawling and indexing new content. And yes, Google did stop indexing content a few times last year. We normally pick up on that within hours of that happening.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: John from Google responded:

Previous story: Google Ads Outsourced Partner Teleperformance Trying To Poach Your Clients
 
blog comments powered by Disqus