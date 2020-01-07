Google Search Console URL Parameter Data Issues

Jan 7, 2020
John Mueller from Google has confirmed an issue with the data being displayed in the URL parameter tool within the old Google Search Console. In short, the tool is showing sometimes zero and often less than it should, URL parameter settings for the sites that have configured them. There are numerous complaints over the past 24-hours of this.

Ryan Mews was one of the first to spot this. He said "Did something change in GSC's URL Parameter handling area? Seeing little to no parameters where there was once 100+ parameters for large e-com sites." This is an example screen shot he shared:

click for full size

John Mueller from Google confirmed the issue on Twitter and wrote "There's some weirdness with the data shown there, we're working on getting that resolved. Sorry for the confusion!"

Here are more examples:

Here is John's response:

So far now, do not worry about this report - we will keep you posted.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: This may be fixed now but no official word from Google yet:

