Google Reconsideration Requests Responses With Longer Wait Times?

There have been numerous reports within the SEO community that Google has been really slow recently to respond to some reconsideration requests. Some are taking months but most are taking many weeks. I believe at some point, responses use to take days - not weeks or months for the most part?

For those that may have forgotten, a reconsideration request is a request to have Google review your site after you fix problems identified in a manual action or security issues notification. These requests can only be issues through Google Search Console, without a message, you can not submit a reconsideration requests.

Here are some of the recent complaints about the long wait times to hear back on these reconsideration requests:

@searchliaison Submitted a reconsideration request on 7th November and still not heard anything back. Do I submit again or keep waiting? — Andrew Whyman (@andrewwhyman) January 6, 2020

Took two months to get a response for one reconsideration request. — Tripp Hamilton (@Tripp_Hamilton) January 6, 2020

We've been seeing more requests for help with manual actions lately. And yes, some are taking many weeks to get a response after filing. https://t.co/riOwTgZTqg — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) January 6, 2020

John Mueller from Google responded on Twitter saying "If it's still pending, there's no need to resubmit it. Sometimes these things just take a while to be processed & reviewed - sorry about the delay!"

If it's still pending, there's no need to resubmit it. Sometimes these things just take a while to be processed & reviewed - sorry about the delay! — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 6, 2020

Keep in mind, it was also just the holiday season - so maybe the team is a bit backed up? But the request from early November should have been handled faster?

