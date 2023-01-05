Daily Search Forum Recap: January 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A Google Search research paper painted a really bad connotation of SEO services. Microsoft Bing is reportedly working on integration ChatGPT from OpenAI into its search results. Google Ads is really pushing broad match again with a change to the remove redundant keywords recommendation. Google added the if-modified-since information to the crawl budget management document. Google is also sending out a Search Console survey that hints at new features.

