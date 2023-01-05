Daily Search Forum Recap: January 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A Google Search research paper painted a really bad connotation of SEO services. Microsoft Bing is reportedly working on integration ChatGPT from OpenAI into its search results. Google Ads is really pushing broad match again with a change to the remove redundant keywords recommendation. Google added the if-modified-since information to the crawl budget management document. Google is also sending out a Search Console survey that hints at new features.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Report: Microsoft Bing To Add OpenAI's ChatGPT Feature
The Information reported the other day that Microsoft plans to add OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot feature within the next few months. Bing Search already has a chatbot but ChatGPT is way more advanced, and since Microsoft already invested $1 billion in the organization, why not use them?
- Google Search Research Paper Says SEO Practices Tends To Be Very Low Quality
A Google research paper named Generative Models are Unsupervised Predictors of Page Quality paints a negative connotation of SEO practices. It has a section named "attempts at search engine optimization (SEO)" which says, "documents that attempt to perform SEO tend to be flagged as very low quality."
- Google Ads Remove Redundant Keywords Recommendation Now Applies Across Match Types
Google has sent out email notifications to some Google Ads advertisers about changes happening to the remove redundant keywords recommendations. In short, Google is expanding this recommendation to work across match types.
- Google Search Console Survey - Hint On What May Come?
Google seems to be sending out surveys about Google Search Console and potential future development and features around that tool. The survey takes several minutes to complete.
- Google Crawl Budget Help Document Adds If-Modified-Since Section
Google has added a new section to the crawl budget management help document. The new section is for the If-Modified-Since request header.
- 360 Photo Booth Tech At Google Office Party
Google has a bunch of office parties over the past few weeks or so and at once of them, Google had a 360 degree photo booth device. Here is a photo of it from the company that supplied it.
