Daily Search Forum Recap: January 5, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- January 2021 Google Webmaster Report
Well, 2020 is over - phew, right? December was a wild wild month in terms of what SEOs and webmasters need to be concerned with around Google Search. We had the December 2020 core update and some unconfirmed updates. We learned more about the page experience update, passage indexing and more.
- Google My Business Insights Missing Year-End Data
It looks like Google My Business insights, the area you go to see how much traffic, calls, messages, etc you get from Google Maps and Local, is missing data. The analytics data is missing from December 27th and 28th. Joy Hawkins posted a sample charge on Twitter and said she notified Google of the issue.
- Google Product Result Size Slide Visualization
The other week we reported on Google testing a new UI that shows products with a review slider. Now it seems Google is testing this to show how large a product is in terms of volume in ML. Here is a search for bourbon that shows this bottle is "larger than most whisky" you may search for and is 750 ml.
- Google Employees Start A Union: The Alphabet Workers Union
A couple hundred Googlers got together to start a rare union in the tech industry. It is called the Alphabet Workers Union and the union said "our company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." An organized work force will help us live up to it."
- The Mueller Meme Report 2020
Google's John Mueller shared a stream of tweets of memes of some of his favorite memes for 2020. He said on Twitter "putting together an important report over 2020 and one part I look forward to is taking all the memes / tweets I've collected over the year. It's a long list, but so many good memories."
- Person With Mask At Google Hong Kong
Here is a recent photo I found at the Google Hong Kong office. I have not seen a photo from this office in over a year, at least not a real one. Here is someone at the office with a mask on. It is ref
