Google My Business Insights Missing Year-End Data

It looks like Google My Business insights, the area you go to see how much traffic, calls, messages, etc you get from Google Maps and Local, is missing data. The analytics data is missing from December 27th and 28th.

Joy Hawkins posted a sample charge on Twitter and said she notified Google of the issue.

I can replicate this on my business and it seems like this is impacting most, if not all, businesses.

So if you do not see data between December 27th and December 28th, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at Twitter.