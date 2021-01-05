The Mueller Meme Report 2020

Jan 5, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Google's John Mueller shared a stream of tweets of memes of some of his favorite memes for 2020. He said on Twitter "putting together an important report over 2020 and one part I look forward to is taking all the memes / tweets I've collected over the year. It's a long list, but so many good memories."

I had to reshare these here, they are just that good. And yes, I had to find the perfect GIF for the graphic for this story.

Here are those memes:

That is the Mueller report for 2020.

