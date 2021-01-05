The Mueller Meme Report 2020

Google's John Mueller shared a stream of tweets of memes of some of his favorite memes for 2020. He said on Twitter "putting together an important report over 2020 and one part I look forward to is taking all the memes / tweets I've collected over the year. It's a long list, but so many good memories."
I had to reshare these here, they are just that good. And yes, I had to find the perfect GIF for the graphic for this story.
Putting together an important report over 2020 and one part I look forward to is taking all the memes / tweets I've collected over the year. It's a long list, but so many good memories :-).— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Here are those memes:
I don't think this has been resolved yet, @LukeDavisSEO ?https://t.co/MhFG2wkC1e— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Making a good first impression is important, says @marktraphagen https://t.co/iWodb3ygGn— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Every time. @Kundantiwary https://t.co/O0whHTkhvj— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Hreflang on TV, captured by @CJTerry https://t.co/yDGfRyqH2M— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Hi.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
From @izzionfire https://t.co/vIRJUT736U
But I like this one from @izzionfire https://t.co/Z4ejGrQCpW— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Gotta chase those links, says @louisevparker https://t.co/L25NSwyE4h— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
. @searchmartin is on a quest. https://t.co/h7FH5jcjj5— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Let's email site owners! @RiccardoCampaci https://t.co/cjKRUslsYY— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
. @AlanBleiweiss with another hot take.https://t.co/zacDnQARFA— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Can't get no respect, not even from @googleanalytics :-)https://t.co/YoiR0A2agK— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Migrations, right when we were planning ours. @tomblackshire again.https://t.co/cMFZU7HQLn— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Sorry, @tomblackshire https://t.co/tf8HXMpIMk— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Keep on pushing, @pedrodias !https://t.co/RL14w48pkk— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
Hey, this theme is still around! @CyrusShepard https://t.co/SHrNwYEOMn— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 5, 2021
That is the Mueller report for 2020.
Forum discussion at Twitter.