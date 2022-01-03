Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Welcome back and today we covered a change to the Search Console product rich results reporting error handling. Google also said site quality again is site level and even a site with different language sections can impact each other. Google said sites where the IP address is duplicating your domain is not going to hurt you. Google's coverage report won't gain support for the unavailable after meta tag. Google's John Mueller was helping SEOs during New Years eve and day again. I posted the most cited people in the search industry on this site. I posted my Friday recap video and also a vlog with Colt Sliva.

