Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Welcome back and today we covered a change to the Search Console product rich results reporting error handling. Google also said site quality again is site level and even a site with different language sections can impact each other. Google said sites where the IP address is duplicating your domain is not going to hurt you. Google's coverage report won't gain support for the unavailable after meta tag. Google's John Mueller was helping SEOs during New Years eve and day again. I posted the most cited people in the search industry on this site. I posted my Friday recap video and also a vlog with Colt Sliva.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Products Rich Result Report Updated
On December 28, 2021, Google updated the rich results report for product structured data in Google Search Console. The reporting update may result in a change in the number of issues, errors and warnings that you get on and after December 28th in that report.
- Google: Quality Of Your Languages On Your Multilingual Site Can Impact Each Other
Google's John Mueller confirmed on the December 31st SEO hangout that if you have multiple versions of your site, and one version is deemed high quality by Google and the other version is deemed low quality by Google - the low quality version can negatively impact the high quality version.
- Google: Site Duplicated With IP Address Won't Lead To Your Site Being Removed From Search
Generally Google will list a site in its search results with the domain name, not the IP address associated with the domain name. But if you see both and if your site is crawlable via the IP, it is not going to lead to your site being deindexed by Google, said John Mueller.
- John Mueller Of Google Helping Webmasters On New Years 2022
As expected, John Mueller of Google was at it again on New Years eve and New Years day - helping SEOs and site owners with their Google Search and SEO issues. Like on Christmas Eve 2021, John also did a video hangout on New Years eve, plus he was on social responding to questions throughout New Years.
- Google: The Coverage Report Won't Get unavailable_after Meta Tag
John Mueller of Google was asked if the Google Search Console coverage report can show the unavailable_after meta tag in that report. John said he doubts it because it is "too niche."
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Tremors, December Was Volatile, Sex Toy Companies In Search & New Years Is Here
The week between Christmas and New Years is general slow and it was but we did have some Google search ranking jolts and tremors this week...
- Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2021
As you all know, I source a lot of forums and Twitter threads here for the stories that I write. Without the amazing individuals that make up the search industry, this site would not exist. In fact, when I started this site over 18 years ago, its purpose was to cover what the community is buzzing about and this site remains true to that today.
- Biking At The GooglePlex
- Vlog #153: Colt Sliva On Going Beyond Frequency Statistics In SEO
In part one, we spoke about how Colt Sliva became an SEO engineer and some topics around visualizing search graphs. In part two we spoke more about entities, python for SEO and winning over developers...
Here is a GIF of someone biking around the Google campus near the GooglePlex and the new Google offices. I found this the other day on Instagram and figured I'd share it here, since who doesn't like
Other Great Search Threads:
- NameCheap 2021 Domain "Industry" Report, WebmasterWorld
- You're looking at the page experience report - that doesn't have anything to do with mobile indexing. It's based on the chrome user-experience report data (crux)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google map also show business name by translating in local language. Is this new feature added?? #googlebusinessprofile #updates @GoogleMyBiz @rustybrick https://t.co/qgldeDPeBm, khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- If you're moving content from one domain to another, it sounds like passing the signals would be appropriate. If you're just buying old domains and redirecting them, it doesn't seem like the same thing., John Mueller on Twitter
- There are no specific character or pixel limits., John Mueller on Twitter
- You'd have to ask the sites that are making these graphs - I don't know what they're looking at. Regarding search itself, I expect that our teams will continue working hard to make it, John Mueller on Twitter
- The past year was a big one for development of tools to help us do a better job at SEO. I tested out a ton of new SEO tools. Here's my top 10 (both free & paid) to use in 2022: Test & share with others, Brodie Clark on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Manipulate Response Headers In Server-side Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
Industry & Business
- Google Analytics 4 Measurement ID - (What You Need To Know), Data Driven U
Links & Content Marketing
- Why Refreshing Existing Content is Still Necessary, Search Metrics
Local & Maps
- Local Search Rankings Dropped? Follow These 10 Most-Useful Troubleshooting SOPs, Local Visibility System
- A Look at the Next-Generation Version of Google Maps, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Pixel 6 December Update Situation Just Got Worse, Droid Life
- Report: Google is indeed working on AR smart glasses, 9to5Google
- Are Apple AirTags Being Used to Track People and Steal Cars?, The New York Times
SEO
- 12 Enterprise SEO Strategies to Look Out for in 2022, SEO Clarity
- Google Algorithm Q4 Updates: What Dealers Need to Know, DealerOn
- SEO 2022: Three Predictions, and the Trends for next year, SISTRIX
- SEO Keyword Research – 10 Mistakes to Avoid, Business 2 Community
- What is E-A-T? (And 9 ways to show Google your site has it), Compass Digital Strategies
Search Features
- Tools to help you tackle your New Year’s resolution, Google Blog
Other Search
- 2021 Year in Review: Google Quantum AI, Google Blog
- Our authors' take on 2021, Google Search Central Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.