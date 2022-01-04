Google's User Agent Horse Wears A Mask - But It's A Bit Hoarse

Jan 4, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Google's User Agent Horse Masked

So John Mueller of Google shared a photo of his cardboard cut out the other day and I was super upset that it was without a mask. John then shared on Twitter that the User-agent horse had a mask - so all is good now.

If you look at the badge on the horse, it says "I'd tell you a joke, but I am a little horse today." I am glad the hoarse horse is masking even more now. :)

He shared this on Twitter - the thread is pretty funny.

