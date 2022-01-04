Google's User Agent Horse Wears A Mask - But It's A Bit Hoarse

So John Mueller of Google shared a photo of his cardboard cut out the other day and I was super upset that it was without a mask. John then shared on Twitter that the User-agent horse had a mask - so all is good now.

If you look at the badge on the horse, it says "I'd tell you a joke, but I am a little horse today." I am glad the hoarse horse is masking even more now. :)

He shared this on Twitter - the thread is pretty funny.

Well, @methode , @g33konaut , @marrrr wanted a pony. So I got user-agent. It turns out that ponies aren't just small horses, so that was a bit awkward at first. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 29, 2021

Who knew that people were so peculiar about facts? They all look the same to me, and it definitely wasn't a cow, so it seemed like a safe choice.



User-agent didn't complain about the food, and was pretty quiet, so overall it had quite a positive influence either way. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) December 29, 2021

