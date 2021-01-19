Joel Janovsky; One Of The First SEOs Fully Vaccinated

I have been on the hunt to find the first SEO or SEM in our industry who was vaccinated. Well, Joel Janovsky, from RankRanger based in Israel may have been that individual. He shared a photo of him receiving his second dose the other day and is a week or so away until he builds the antibodies to be 95% or so protected from COVID.

He posted it on Twitter and said "This one is for your Barry @rustybrick 2/2 - first (another week to go until it fully kicks in) fully covered #SEO?" He knew I wanted a photo of him being stabbed by a needle and sent it along.

Most of us have comfortable jobs where we do not need to see or be in the presence of people. But some also volunteer as EMTs, at hospitals, and other medical related professions where they are exposed to COVID. Also Israel has been vaccinating its population in light speed. I probably won't get my first shot until the Spring or Summer but I really don't go anywhere, so I am good with that. Although, I do search hourly for [cheap fast COVID vaccines] on Google. :)

