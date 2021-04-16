Schwartz Wrote A Book On SEO

Check it out, Mr. Schwartz wrote a book about SEO, it is called Product-Led SEO. So no, I didn't write this book, but Eli Schwartz, no relation to me, wrote this book.

I think you can buy it on Amazon if you want, but I know he is sending out some copies to some lucky people in our industry.

If you want to learn more about Eli Schwartz see my vlog with him.

Congrats Eli!

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.