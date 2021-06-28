Spock Mueller At Google Zurich Marking The Spot

Spock Mueller At Google Zurich

Here is a photo from 2019 of a Spock cardboard cut with John Mueller's face on it at the Google Zurich office. We've seen this Spock cut out before, it was the badge holder. We've also seen John's face on it before. But here, this photo from Martin Splitt of Google shows him marking the spot at the Zurich office.

He shared this on Instagram a while back.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

