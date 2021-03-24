Over 65% of Web Pages Have No Backlinks

Ahrefs published a study a few months ago that I have not reported on. The study's main thing was that "94.3% of pages out of roughly two million pages didn't get even a single visitor from Google." The bigger stat in that study to me was that "66.31% of pages don't have even a single backlink."

So 66.31% have zero backlinks and 26.29% have links from three websites or less.

This was based on data of 1 billion pages in Ahrefs' Content Explorer.

I guess that makes sense but you'd think with all the scrapers, weird link programs and tools, that number would be lower?

The study is full of fun data, so check it out.

