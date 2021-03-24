Video: E-Commerce & Products In Google Search

Alan Kent, Developer Advocate at Google, posted a lightening talk on the Google YouTube channel around how to get your products in search. This can help e-commerce sites get more visibility and sales from Google Search.

None of the information in this video is specifically new but it is a great overview where Alan goes through:

Where does Google display product information? Web search, image search, shopping, Google Maps for local inventory and more.

The evolution of products on Google

Why is product data different from other data

About using structured data for product data

How to get product data into Google Merchant Center: (a) crawling, (b) platform feed and (c) target content API calls

Here is a chart in the video of ways to get your products in Google Search today:

There are three primary strategies for getting your products in search:

(1) Web crawl which can take days between Googlebot crawls

(2) Feeds which is scheduled periodic updates (eg one or more times per day)

(3) Content API which updates can be done in minutes and on demand

Here is the video:

Forum discussion at Twitter.