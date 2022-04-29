Old BingBot User-Agent To Stop Being Used In Fall 2022

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing announced on the Bing blog that the search company will retire the legacy BingBot user-agent in the Fall of 2022. Instead, Bing will use a user-agent that is more representative of its evergreen BingBot rendering engine. Bing announced the new user agents back in 2019 but I guess this now means the old one is going away for good.

So out with this user-agent by the Fall of 2022:

Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

In with these two new user-agents by the Fall of 2022:

Desktop:

Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko; compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm) Chrome/W.X.Y.Z Safari/537.36

Mobile:

Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; Nexus 5X Build/MMB29P) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/W.X.Y.Z Mobile Safari/537.36 (compatible; bingbot/2.0; +http://www.bing.com/bingbot.htm)

The "W.X.Y.Z" in the strings above, would be substituted with the latest Microsoft Edge version Bing is using for crawling, such as “100.0.4896.127".

If you hard code anything for user-agents, you should update those details.

As an FYI, Google did the same thing with Googlebot user agents a couple years ago.

Forum discussion at Twitter.