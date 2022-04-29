Google Search Console Caches Inspection Tool Live Test URLs For 90 Days

Apr 29, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

In Google Search Console, you can use the URL Inspection Tool to test how Google sees a URL in its index versus in real time by using the live test button.

Jamie Indigo asked on Twitter how long does that URL for the live test cache. Daniel Waisberg of Google responded that it lasts about 90 days.

Here is a fake sample of the URL that Google would generate for the live test result:

https://search.google.com/search-console/inspect?resource_id=sc-domain%3Aseroundtable.com&id=E93q4fstWFGmdDWvrn57Rw&alt_id=rKx9gJiSXKBLL9bABgVt1Yw

That makes it so the next time you want to go back to that specific live test, the test results can load within a second versus 30 or more seconds. But eventually that URL will stop working, in about 90 days after it was initially generated.

click for full size

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Asked If You Should Avoid Naming Your Company Or Product 404?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus