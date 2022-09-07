New Google Featured Snippet With Multiple Answers, New Design, Callouts & More?

I am wondering if the screenshots below are the new featured snippet callouts Google spoke about almost a month ago. You can see bolded callouts, multiple answers for a featured snippet block, and a newish design that looks a bit like the knowledge panel design test we saw earlier.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted some screenshot on Twitter - here are some of those:

Here is a video he posted:

🆕 New Feature Snippet test by Google for mobile serp.



📹 Here is the screen record for ref -



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/9ElT2hEXGV — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 25, 2022

It also looks like the perspectives box we covered recently:

Pardon the R-rated query. I’m seeing Perspectives tested on cost questions too. pic.twitter.com/ResN6rmYOp — Andrew Prince (@AndrewPrince16) September 2, 2022

So what do you think of these? I personally cannot replicate this on my end.

