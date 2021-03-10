Microsoft Bing Three Column Search Results, A Test Or Bug

Frank Sandtmann, an SEO who sends me tips every now and then, sent me a screenshot of Microsoft Bing showing three columns in the search results interface. I suspect it is a bug because it just looks wrong and when I collapse the screen, the right box goes into the second column.

The query is [london museums] and if you see the Museum of London knowledge panel come up, then it goes into three column mode where the from visitlondon.com "Best 50 museums and galleries in London - Museum" box goes to the right side.

Here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

What do you think?

