Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New From Google Marketing Live: Hotel Ads, Local Ad Campaigns, Product Feeds, Customer Match & More
Google announced a slew of new features and tools at its Google Marketing Livestream event yesterday. This includes new features for hotel ads, local campaigns, local inventory ads, customer match, insight page upgrades, performance max, product feeds, tROARS and more.
- 6 Months Since The Last Google Core Update, Google Will Announce When A New Update Is Released
It is just about six months since the last Google core update (5 weeks and 25 days) since the December 2020 core update. We have not had a core update in all of 2021. And no, Google did not release any official core update this year, despite all those unconfirmed updates.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search May Updates, Featured Snippet Testing, Fewer Manual Actions & Google Ads News
This week, we reported on another Google Search algorithm update, but only one, it was on May 22nd and it seemed really big. Google did not release a broad core update in 2021, but it will announce a future update when it is ready. Google mobile first indexing is still not fully done yet...
- Google Search Advocates Aren't Suppose To Know About Ranking Anymore
Martin Splitt from Google said something I found very interesting in his video hangout from the other day. At the 25 minute mark, Martin said that his team technically now is "not supposed to know much about ranking." Historically the team did, but not after he joined in 2018.
- Google Podcast: Deeper Insight Into Serving & More Fun Tidbits
I have to say, I love these Search Off The Record podcasts because they always contain really useful details on how Google Search works and the hosts are always fun to listen to, when they chat together. In this episode we have the regulars John Mueller, Martin Splitt, and Gary Illyes but Daniel Waisberg joined in this week.
- Dog Racing Around Google Shrubs
Here is a video of an Australian Shepard dog racing around the Google office in Mountain View, California - the GooglePlex. The video below shows the dog racing around. So for all you dog and Google
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
