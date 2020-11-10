Google: XML Sitemaps Are A Minimal Baseline For Any Serious Website

Nov 10, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that having an XML Sitemap file is "a minimal baseline for any serious website." Basically, all serious websites should have an XML sitemap file part of it or it is not a serious website.

Here are the tweets:

In 2011, the same person said that small web sites don't really need sitemap files. I assume small web sites can be considered serious. But ten years later, you would think most sites do have XML Sitemap files, large or small.

This tweet was in response to complaints about the request indexing tool survey.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

