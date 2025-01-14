Google Ads Adds Legal Waiver For Images

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Lawyer

Google has added a new checkbox for you to comply with when you upload images to Google Ads. This is Google having you sign a waiver that "own all legal rights to the images on the landing pages."

The checkbox waiver reads:

I confirm that I own all legal rights to the images on the landing pages used by this account (or I have permission to share the images with Google). I hereby instruct Google to publish these images on my behalf for advertising or other commercial purposes."

This is on the dynamic images section of automated assets within Google Ads.

Here is a screenshot of this from Anthony Higman who posted this on X:

Google Ads Legal Waiver Images

Here are more screenshots from Anthony:

The funny thing, Google Ads AI conversational assistant suggests you use these images:

I assume Google ran into some legal issues with advertisers using images they didn't own the rights to. I am surprised Google has not had this waiver earlier...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 14, 2025

Jan 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Can Show Sites With Manual Actions In AI Overviews

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adds Additional Promo Code Options Under Promotion Details

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility (Chatter High / Tools Low) - Mid-January

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google & Bing Search Engine Market Share Data Over The Year

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adds Legal Waiver For Images

Jan 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Fog
Next Story: Google & Bing Search Engine Market Share Data Over The Year

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.