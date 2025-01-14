Google has added a new checkbox for you to comply with when you upload images to Google Ads. This is Google having you sign a waiver that "own all legal rights to the images on the landing pages."

The checkbox waiver reads:

This is on the dynamic images section of automated assets within Google Ads.

Here is a screenshot of this from Anthony Higman who posted this on X:

Here are more screenshots from Anthony:

Here Is The View Of The Old (OPTED INTO) GBP Check Box And The NEW (NOT OPTED IN) Legal Disclosure For Automatically Applied Dynamic Image Assets. pic.twitter.com/kKMRT6rVKz — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) January 9, 2025

The funny thing, Google Ads AI conversational assistant suggests you use these images:

@rustybrick Appears to be related to this Ai chat feature. Looks like they displaying the images from your LP URL for you to add to your ads. pic.twitter.com/whxZRuxzXh — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) January 9, 2025

Also last thing related to this. When you hit the review images section on the ai chat feature, those images are pre selected and then all you have to do is hit save and they in the mix. I am going to go ahead and assume that is HIGHLY likely that they then will make new ads out… pic.twitter.com/6LtVfgEnTf — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) January 9, 2025

I assume Google ran into some legal issues with advertisers using images they didn't own the rights to. I am surprised Google has not had this waiver earlier...

