Google Analytics Gains Google Ads Conversion Performance Beta

Google Analytics has a new beta Google Ads report named "conversion performance." This is a beta feature right now, so you might not be able to see it. But you must link your Google Ads account to your GA4 account. Then you will see the conversion performance over time, analyze conversions and segment by channel groups.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn and shared this branded screenshot of it:

Thomas wrote, "Google Analytics 4 "Conversion Performance" Beta showing now in some properties! With this new Advertising feature, you first need to select your linked Google Ads Account and select the conversion goal(s) you want to display. You can see the conversion performance over time (graph), analyze conversions and segment by channel groups."

Do you see this?

Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse & AI Topics
