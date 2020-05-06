Google Continues To Ask Searchers To Rate Search Results

This isn't specifically new but from time to time I see someone share a Google survey or poll in the search results, asking the searcher to rate the search experience. In this case below, Google is asking the searcher if the specific web site shown in this snippet is helpful or not.

This was shared by Prashant Shukla on Twitter (click the image to enlarge):

Here are some more screen shots:

@rustybrick

Google is asking for feedback in SERP, is this new?

Snapshot for reference. pic.twitter.com/CLPvioPBor — Prashant shukla (@Link2_Prashant) May 6, 2020

Again, Google has been doing flavors of this for a long time.

Forum discussion at Twitter.