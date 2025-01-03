Google: Startups In 2025 Don't Necessarily Need A Blog

Jan 3, 2025 - 7:21 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Typing Laptop Google Logo

A Redditor posted a question asking if startups in 2025 need a blog. This was posted in the SEO section of Reddit, so John Mueller replied by just saying "no." I guess a startup does not "need" a blog for SEO purposes, it is not a requirement.

Now, back in 2022, John gave examples of when you should start a blog, and probably when you should not. In short, make a blog when you are passionate about a topic and you have knowledge you can share. Also, you should make sure that the topic you want to write about, isn't overly saturated with other blogs, otherwise it may be hard to compete.

Then Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said last year when small businesses need a blog or a site. He said that he would "still recommend a business have at least a basic site just because, well, it's 2024 and websites are a pretty common expectation." When it comes to blogging, he said, "Blogging? If you have something unique and interesting to say, and you think your existing customers would find it useful, that it makes sense and you have time for all the other things a business typically does -- sure, perhaps it might be good to do."

So while you might not NEED a blog for a startup, if you have something useful to say, maybe you should have a blog?

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2025

Jan 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google New Years Ranking Volatility, 2024 Algorithm Updates, Gemini In 2025 & More

Jan 3, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google What People Are Saying Expandable Carousels

Jan 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Does Not Currently Support Placement Exclusions For PMax

Jan 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Adding Country Codes To URLs Won't Help For SEO

Jan 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Startups In 2025 Don't Necessarily Need A Blog

Jan 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Arrow Buttons For Sitelinks Like Google
Next Story: Google: Adding Country Codes To URLs Won't Help For SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.