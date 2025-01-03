A Redditor posted a question asking if startups in 2025 need a blog. This was posted in the SEO section of Reddit, so John Mueller replied by just saying "no." I guess a startup does not "need" a blog for SEO purposes, it is not a requirement.

Now, back in 2022, John gave examples of when you should start a blog, and probably when you should not. In short, make a blog when you are passionate about a topic and you have knowledge you can share. Also, you should make sure that the topic you want to write about, isn't overly saturated with other blogs, otherwise it may be hard to compete.

Then Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said last year when small businesses need a blog or a site. He said that he would "still recommend a business have at least a basic site just because, well, it's 2024 and websites are a pretty common expectation." When it comes to blogging, he said, "Blogging? If you have something unique and interesting to say, and you think your existing customers would find it useful, that it makes sense and you have time for all the other things a business typically does -- sure, perhaps it might be good to do."

So while you might not NEED a blog for a startup, if you have something useful to say, maybe you should have a blog?

Forum discussion at Reddit.