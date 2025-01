Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

A Redditor posted a question asking if startups in 2025 need a blog. This was posted in the SEO section of Reddit, so John Mueller replied by just saying "no." I guess a startup does not "need" a blog for SEO purposes, it is not a requirement.

Now, back in 2022, John gave examples of when you should start a blog, and probably when you should not. In short, make a blog when you are passionate about a topic and you have knowledge you can share. Also, you should make sure that the topic you want to write about, isn't overly saturated with other blogs, otherwise it may be hard to compete.

Then Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said last year when small businesses need a blog or a site. He said that he would "still recommend a business have at least a basic site just because, well, it's 2024 and websites are a pretty common expectation." When it comes to blogging, he said, "Blogging? If you have something unique and interesting to say, and you think your existing customers would find it useful, that it makes sense and you have time for all the other things a business typically does -- sure, perhaps it might be good to do."

So while you might not NEED a blog for a startup, if you have something useful to say, maybe you should have a blog?

