Google Ads Similar Audiences Segments Going Away Next Year

Google announced that it is doing away with similar audiences segments. Starting May 2023 new similar audiences segments will no longer be generated in Google Ads and in August 2023 existing similar audiences segments will be removed from Google Ads.

Do note that historical reporting will still be available for an undefined amount of time.

Google wrote they will "gradually transition similar audiences to more powerful and durable automated solutions, to help you connect with relevant audiences and unlock growth - while meeting people’s expectations for privacy."

Here is the transition timeline:

Starting May 2023, new similar audiences segments will stop being generated, and existing similar audiences segments will no longer be added to campaigns and ad groups on Google Ads and Display & Video 360. Ad groups and campaigns that already have similar audiences segments attached will continue to function as expected.

Starting August 2023, similar audiences segments will be removed from all ad groups and campaigns. You will continue to have access to historical reporting data for similar audiences segments from past campaigns.

Here are Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison's, tweets on this news:

2/4 Why: With the phasing out of 3P cookies, we’re focusing on solutions such as optimized targeting, audience expansion & Smart Bidding that will continue to help you reach relevant audiences & directly optimize for your goals in privacy-centric ways. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 1, 2022

4/4 We have more details here: https://t.co/bUu0irQHMj — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 1, 2022

Greg Finn called this move by Google inevitable:

RIP (in advance) to Similar Audiences



This was inevitable with the shift away from privacy changes. Thankfully Custom Segments can fill that "similar" void for advertisers. #ppcchat https://t.co/1zLHRMaT1t — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) November 1, 2022

Here is the fancy GIF Google made of the change:

Forum discussion at Twitter.