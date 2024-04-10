Google: SEO Is Not About Magic

Google's John Mueller had another one-liner, this one he said, "keep in mind that SEO is not really about magic." This was in response to trying to SEOs trying to find some magic by using various HTML elements and thus seeing some sort of SEO benefit to that "magic."

The original question on Reddit was:

I'd like to place my H1 inside the first slide (it'll always be the first slide) of a hero carousel (using SplideJS).

It'll be in rotation with 3 other slides, all with equal time on display.

None of the other sides will have a H1, just the first slide with the page title.

Would this have any impact on SEO? Does the H1 need to always be visible on page?

John Mueller from Google original replied to that thread quoting the Google Search results for a query on [johnmu h1]. Then he added:

I'd think about what kind of problem it might create vs the other comments on H1s from the search-link & elsewhere. If the answer is "there might be some magic happening when these two elements touch" then keep in mind that SEO is not really about magic :-)

Gary Illyes from Google in 2015 said SEO magic is learned from experiments, by the way.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 




