New Warning Google Ads For Location Not Matching

Apr 10, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Target Lock

Google Ads has a new warning notification within the Google Ads reports that reads, "The search location doesn't match this campaign's location targeting settings." This is a way for Google Ads to target ads to geographic locations.

The new warning was spotted by Nate Louis who posted this on X, he wrote, "NEW warning on a keyword in Google Ads "The search location doesn't match this campaign's location targeting settings." Ironically, this is inaccurate... The location is targeting Pittsburgh and the keyword contains Pittsburgh."

Here is the screenshot of the warning:

Google Ads Target Location Not Match

The learn more link takes you to this help document that reads:

Google Ads location targeting allows your ads to appear in the geographic locations that you select: countries, areas within a country, a radius around a location, or location groups, which can include places of interest, your business locations, or tiered demographics.

Location targeting helps you focus your advertising to help find the right customers for your business. This specific type of targeting could help increase your return on investment (ROI).

Nate said this was new, adding, "I have asked several people & no one seems to remember previously seeing it. Everyone has seen it in the preview tool. Unsure if seen in the search keywords table. I, personally have never seen it. It's a wonky one given the warning & likelihood of getting the warning."

This notice shows in the ads reports, not in the ad preview tool.

Forum discussion at X.

 

