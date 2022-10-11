Google Search Does Not Care If You Use Premium Plugins

Oct 11, 2022
Google's John Mueller said Google Search does not care one way or another if you use premium security plugins or not. The answer is, Google probably doesn't care if you use any premium plugin or not for any purpose.

John Mueller said on Twitter "No, Google doesn't care either way" when asked "does Google monitor if someone is using premium plugins to secure the website and its users' info?"

It is a similar question to if Google prefers WordPress or Shopify or treats any platform differently or not.

