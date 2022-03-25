Google Search Tests Healthcare Provider Appointments & Booking

Google announced that in addition to helping searchers find healthcare providers that take their insurance, they are now helping searchers book appointments at these healthcare providers. This is a limited pilot test with MinuteClinic at CVS and some other healthcare booking software services.

This should make it easier for some to find and book local care providers in the U.S. Google is in the early stages of rolling out a feature that shows available appointment dates and times for care in your area.

This feature lets searchers location healthcare providers that offer online appointments through Google Search and then book the type of appointment they are in need of. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a close up screenshot:

Right now, there is no information on how to get your healthcare provider client added to this feature but when Google opens it up to more, we will let you know.

