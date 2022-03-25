Google Search Bar Bug Makes Autocomplete Query Hard To See

Many searchers are seeing a bug or a test gone bad within the Google Search bar or box while in dark mode. The text displayed in the autocomplete search suggested are grayed out on a light background, where it is super hard to read.

I believe this is related to Google testing a gray search box but did not count for how this might interact with Google Search in dark mode.

Here is a screenshot from Jamie Indigo on Twitter on how bad this looks (click to enlarge):

Google confirmed the issue in the Google Web Search Help forums where Google's Aishwarya Tapadar said "Thanks for letting us know. We're working on resolving this and will let you know as soon as we have more information. Thanks your patience!"

Here are more screenshots of this:

Seen this before? When I edit a URL in #Chrome's mobile browser (I'm using Android/Galaxy) the auto-suggests are in a light grey colour. They are visible but it's not great in terms of accessibility & for those w/ visual impairments. @JohnMu @rustybrick @lilyraynyc #googlesearch pic.twitter.com/cu9SklqCE3 — JC @bighouseburning (@bighouseburning) March 24, 2022

I suspect this will be fixed shortly.

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.