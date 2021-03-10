Google Local Results Has A New Arrow Directions Icon

Google has updated the directions icon it uses for its local search results. Before the icon had a shape with an arrow in white within it, now it has a simple arrow upwards. This is present both in the local pack and in the Google Maps listings on mobile.

This was spotted by Sergey Alakov first and posted on Twitter here are some screen shots:

Interesting (or not) that if you use a broad geographic term, no choice is given and the default is the top listing. pic.twitter.com/EPtsyfeGlB — Amy Toman 😷 (@BubblesUp) March 9, 2021

Here is the old looks:

Forum discussion at Twitter.