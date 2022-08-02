Google Search Console Validate Fix For Coverage Report Not Working Right Now

Aug 2, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Yesterday afternoon Google temporarily disabled the ability to validate fixes for issues in the coverage report. This is related to some "minor updates" the Google Search Console is adding to those coverage reports over "the next few days."

Here is a screenshot of the notice, and you can see the "validate fix" button is grayed out and disabled:

click for full size

As you can see, the message reads "Limited functionality: We are making some minor updates in the next few days. During this period you will not be able to issue new validation requests."

Google later on in the day explained this is being temporarily disabled because of the classification changes they announced in mid-June to the Search Console reports.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus