Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Errors

Yesterday, Google confirmed that some folks trying to use the URL Inspection tool via the console or even the API may be seeing errors. Google said it is working on a fix but almost a day later, some are still having issues and Google has yet to confirm it is resolved.

Google wrote on Twitter "We're experiencing an issue with the URL inspection tool, both in Search Console and the API, so you might see an increase in errors when inspecting URLs. We're working to solve this issue and will update you when we have more information."

I do wonder if some bad actors are abusing the new URL Inspection tool API or if Google underestimated its usage - or maybe it is unrelated?

In any event, a few hours ago, there were more complaints in the Google Webmaster Help forums about this, with one webmaster saying "something went wrong in URL Inspection," and he shared this photo:

So just keep in mind that Google is aware of the issue and working on it. There is no ETA for a fix but to be honest, I keep trying the URL Inspection tool myself and it works fine for me. But clearly some folks are still having errors.

And no, this is not causing indexing issues:

No, this issue is only related to the reporting in Search Console. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 1, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Webmaster Help.