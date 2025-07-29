Google Hotel Local Pack Tests Website Link On Mobile

Jul 29, 2025
A bit over a year ago, we saw Google testing a website link in the hotel local pack on desktop search. Now it seems Google is also testing it on mobile search, unless it was like that then and we didn't see the mobile version.

Brad Brewer spotted the mobile version and posted this screenshot on X:

Google Hotel Pack Website Link

Here is what I see:

Google Hotel Pack Normal

Here is the desktop version from March 2024:

Google Hotel Results With Website Links

I suspect this does lead to a higher click-through rate for hotel listings, directly to their websites. I don't know if this will ever go live.

Forum discussion at X.

 

