A bit over a year ago, we saw Google testing a website link in the hotel local pack on desktop search. Now it seems Google is also testing it on mobile search, unless it was like that then and we didn't see the mobile version.

Brad Brewer spotted the mobile version and posted this screenshot on X:

Here is what I see:

Here is the desktop version from March 2024:

I suspect this does lead to a higher click-through rate for hotel listings, directly to their websites. I don't know if this will ever go live.

