Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2025

Google AI Mode is now available in the UK. Google Business Profiles tests menus with AI summaries. Google has a help me shop in AI Mode button. Google Ads may be turning off personalization, remarketing and conversion tracking, which can impact campaign performance, for some advertisers. Google hotel local packs tests website links on mobile.

Google Ads Turns Of Personalization, Remarketing & Conversion Tracking

Google is notifying some advertisers that they do not comply with Google's EU User Consent Policy, i.e. Consent Mode v2 and that as of July 21st and will turn off personalized and non-personalized ads, remarketing and conversion tracking functionality.

Google has now expanded AI Mode to UK users after bringing it to India last month and the US fully the month prior to that. Google said, "Starting to roll out in the UK today, you'll see it appear as a tab on your Search results page, and in the Google app for Android and iOS."

Google is testing a button to drive more people into AI Mode for shopping help. The button is labeled "Help me shop in AI Mode." When you click on it, it takes you into AI Mode with the AI Mode shopping experience.

Google seems to be testing using AI to summarize the menus for local restaurants within Google Search and Google Maps. I believe it still shows the real menu but will add above and between it, AI summaries of those menu items.

A bit over a year ago, we saw Google testing a website link in the hotel local pack on desktop search. Now it seems Google is also testing it on mobile search, unless it was like that then and we didn't see the mobile version.

Here is another photo from the Google NYC office, this one shows a life-size Android figurine dressed up in a suit and tie. Maybe this is a gentleman Android figurine? I don't know.

