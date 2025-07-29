Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Mode is now available in the UK. Google Business Profiles tests menus with AI summaries. Google has a help me shop in AI Mode button. Google Ads may be turning off personalization, remarketing and conversion tracking, which can impact campaign performance, for some advertisers. Google hotel local packs tests website links on mobile.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Turns Of Personalization, Remarketing & Conversion Tracking
Google is notifying some advertisers that they do not comply with Google's EU User Consent Policy, i.e. Consent Mode v2 and that as of July 21st and will turn off personalized and non-personalized ads, remarketing and conversion tracking functionality.
-
Google AI Mode Expands To The UK
Google has now expanded AI Mode to UK users after bringing it to India last month and the US fully the month prior to that. Google said, "Starting to roll out in the UK today, you'll see it appear as a tab on your Search results page, and in the Google app for Android and iOS."
-
Google Search: Help Me Shop In AI Mode
Google is testing a button to drive more people into AI Mode for shopping help. The button is labeled "Help me shop in AI Mode." When you click on it, it takes you into AI Mode with the AI Mode shopping experience.
-
AI Generated Google Business Profiles Menus
Google seems to be testing using AI to summarize the menus for local restaurants within Google Search and Google Maps. I believe it still shows the real menu but will add above and between it, AI summaries of those menu items.
-
Google Hotel Local Pack Tests Website Link On Mobile
A bit over a year ago, we saw Google testing a website link in the hotel local pack on desktop search. Now it seems Google is also testing it on mobile search, unless it was like that then and we didn't see the mobile version.
-
Android Gentleman Dressed Wearing A Suit
Here is another photo from the Google NYC office, this one shows a life-size Android figurine dressed up in a suit and tie. Maybe this is a gentleman Android figurine? I don't know.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Every now and then I run into folks asking whether 404s are bad for their site, and whether they need to "fix" these errors somehow for SEO. The answer is a clear no. 404s are fine., John Mueller on LinkedIn
- If your account was suspended by mistake, please go through the appeal process. If you attempt to create a second account, it will register as fraudulent behavior. We have an entire team dedicated to making sure we support, Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
- Pro tip: check your ecommerce site to see if it works for shoppers using the common agents., John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Protecting Your Channel from Fake Brand Deal Scams, YouTube Community
- Update from our ZATO Shopping Ads data (small agency so grain of salt): no clear CPC decrease other than what appears to be somewhat a potentially normal dip the past few days... but nothing obviously significant. That being said, Kirk Williams on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google releases AI Mode in the UK
- TikTok doubles down on Search Ads as commerce ambitions cool
- Google Ads adds RSA headline performance data
- SEO vs. GEO: What’s different? What’s the same?
- How to assemble captivating Google Ads copy
- Your brand in the age of generative search: How to show up and be cited
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google Is Reaping the Rewards of Its Unfair AI Advantage, Bloomberg
- Google Will Soon Be Told How to End Its Monopoly. What That Means for Apple., Barron's
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Conduct a Competitor Backlink Analysis, Wix SEO Hub
- What Does Effective B2C Content Marketing Look Like in 2025?, Intergrowth
- 5 Effective Uses of AI for Content Creation & 6 Things It Can’t Do, JumpFly
Local & Maps
- 21 Local Search Developments You Need to Know About From Q2 2025, Whitespark
- Google admits its earthquake alert system failed to warn 10 million people of Turkey disaster, The Independent
- How to make ChatGPT to recommend your business?, GMBapi
Mobile & Voice
- EssilorLuxottica Sales Top Views Amid Smart-Glasses Push, Bloomberg
- Gemini rolling out homepage, prompt bar redesign on Android, 9to5Google
- Google supercharges the Android Search widget with wider release of AI Mode shortcut, Android Police
- Google's working on a handy new Search Live overlay, Android Authority
- US smartphone market grows 1% in Q2 2025, as Made-in-India shipments surge amid tariff risks , Canalys Newsroom
- When Apple will improve Apple Intelligence and boost sales, AppleInsider
SEO
- Do AI Assistants Prefer to Cite “Fresh” Content? (17 Million Citations Analyzed), Ahrefs
- SEO Beyond the Funnel: From Personalization to Brand Salience in the Age of AI | Jes Scholz, Advanced Web Ranking
- SEO for Immersive Haptic Feedback Device, Programming Insider
- The Best 9 Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Tools of 2025, Semrush
- What's International SEO & Why It Matters Today, Montserrat Cano
- IndexWatch Q2 2025: UK Winners & Losers, SISTRIX
- Updated llms.txt: More control for future discovery, Yoast
PPC
- Commercial SEO p. II - SEO x PPC, Harry Clarkson-Bennett
Search Features
- Chrome is helping you shop smarter and safer with store reviews., Google Blog
- Microsoft takes on Perplexity with its own AI web browser, Windows Central
- Search Live rolling out camera sharing with Google Lens redesign, 9to5Google
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.