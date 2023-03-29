Bing Chat Math Results Rolling Out Nicer Formatting

Mar 29, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing will soon be rolling out cleaner and nicer math result formatting. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this is already out to 10% of users for all chat modes.

Here is what the new formatting looks like:

Here is what the old formatting looks like:

Mikhail Parakhin posted this on Twitter and wrote, "If you are a lucky 10%er (like me :-)), you might see math actually formatted nicely. Coming soon to Bing Chat near you."

Currently, Bing is testing this in "flight" mode but it should be rolling out shortly after all the tests work.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

