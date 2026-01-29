Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Moved

Google is moving the Google Ads verification page to a new section within the Google Ads console. It is moving to the Admin, then Policy and Account section.

Anthony Higman spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn, he said, "The Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Is Moving To Admin!"

Here is his screenshot of this move:

He said, "You can now find verification tasks under Admin > Policy > Account. Switch to the new location to manage verification."

And Hana Kobzová from Aditya Shrivastava posted on PPC News Feed that "Google Ads has renamed the Advertiser Verification page to Account, turning it into a centralized hub for all policy-related actions. This includes verification, business information, certifications, and compliance status."

Here is that screenshot:

Some have already noticed it migrated, while others are in the process of migrating.

