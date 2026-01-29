Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Moving

Jan 29, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Fingerprint

Google is moving the Google Ads verification page to a new section within the Google Ads console. It is moving to the Admin, then Policy and Account section.

Anthony Higman spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn, he said, "The Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Is Moving To Admin!"

Here is his screenshot of this move:

Google Ads Advertiser Verification Page Moved

He said, "You can now find verification tasks under Admin > Policy > Account. Switch to the new location to manage verification."

And Hana Kobzová from Aditya Shrivastava posted on PPC News Feed that "Google Ads has renamed the Advertiser Verification page to Account, turning it into a centralized hub for all policy-related actions. This includes verification, business information, certifications, and compliance status."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Advertiser Verification Account

Some have already noticed it migrated, while others are in the process of migrating.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rank Volatility Heated, AI Overviews To Send Less Traffic, Opt Out Of It, Yahoo Scouts & Bing AI Performance Report

Jan 30, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Super Heated January 29 & 30

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Third-Party Endorsement Content On Search Ads

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Adds Preferred Sources Help Docs

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Review Appeals No Longer Delayed

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

One Click Google Ads Performance Max Ad Previews

Jan 30, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Personal Intelligence Creates AI Frankenstein Recipes
Next Story: Google Tests 10 Sitelinks On Some Search Result Snippets

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.