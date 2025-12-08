Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2025

Dec 8, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing Search Live in AI Mode, which is kinda neat. We are seeing the start of even more Google ranking volatility. Google Search Console also added social reporting to the Insights report. Business Insider said it will use AI to write some quick news stories. Google is testing image animations for search ads. Bing is testing expandable favicons on cursor hover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Tests Search Live (Voice) With Citation Cards
    Google is testing integrating Search Live (Gemini Live - voice search as you talk) in AI Mode. Plus, this version shows citation cards as part of the answer, as you are having a conversational search with AI Mode.
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Over This Past Weekend
    It was a heated weekend, the Google Search ranking volatility was pretty heated and there was a lot of chatter within the SEO industry. Not all the tools are showing big swings but many are. And everyone is asking...
  • Google Search Console Insights Adds Social Channels
    Google announced it is adding social channels within the Google Search Console Insights report. This "lets you review Search performance of social channels associated with your website directly within Search Console," Google wrote.
  • Business Insider To Use AI To Publish Quick News Stories
    Business Insider posted a disclaimer about a new AI pilot where it will use "a custom GPT to help publish quick news stories." This custom GPT was trained on the style of how Business Insider journalists write and will all be edited by an editor at Business Insider.
  • Google Tests Image Animation For Search Ads
    Google is testing an animation, where an image asset slides into the sponsored results listing. So it turns a pure search text ad into a text ad with an image that slides in from the right side of the screen.
  • Bing Tests Expandable Favicon On Hover Over
    Microsoft is testing expanding the favicons in the Bing Search results interface when you hover your mouse cursor over the search result listing and/or ad.
  • Google Soap Making Event
    Google had an event for some of its employees, a soap-making event. The event was at one of the Google offices, and it looks like they made holiday-themed shaped soaps.

