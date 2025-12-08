Daily Search Forum Recap: December 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing Search Live in AI Mode, which is kinda neat. We are seeing the start of even more Google ranking volatility. Google Search Console also added social reporting to the Insights report. Business Insider said it will use AI to write some quick news stories. Google is testing image animations for search ads. Bing is testing expandable favicons on cursor hover.

Analytics

How to find revenue by channel in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Links & Content Marketing

Marketers see big gains from content strategy overhaul, MarTech

Other Search

Google is desperate for us to forget the simple joy of the original internet: Links, PC Gamer

