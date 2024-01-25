Google's John Mueller: No One Can Guarantee Traffic

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:51 am 4 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Playing Roulette

Google's John Mueller had a nice one-liner again on X; he said, "Nobody can guarantee you traffic, sorry." This means you can't say making X changes will result in Y traffic for sure. You can't guarantee it he said.

This was in response to an SEO saying his boss wants to know that if they change something on the site, will it result in an increase in traffic or not.

Samarth Upadhyay, the SEO asked, "I'm asking my boss to remove these parameters, but he is asking, "OK, suppose we removed these, will our traffic increase then?" I'm uncertain about what to do in this situation. Should I still push him for this step?"

John Mueller from Google replied, "Nobody can guarantee you traffic, sorry."

I know a lot of SEOs do have some formulas that estimate ROI of making SEO changes. They can estimate if they make a specific change and rankings improve by Y and maybe that would result in an increase in clicks of Z, then revenue may increase by a specific percentage.

But those would be estimates and not guarantees. That is unless you sell your SEO services as a revenue share model, like some do.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Weekend Ranking Teetering, 404 Spikes, Circle To Search &amp; AI Multisearch, Bing Market Share - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Jan 25, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller: No One Can Guarantee Traffic

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Does Not Understand Content Within HTML Comments

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Testing New Local Business Profile Designs With Icons

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google May Penalize Recipe Collection Pages Using Recipe Structured Data

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Videos On Right Side Of Search Results Page, Again

Jan 25, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Does Not Understand Content Within HTML Comments
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.