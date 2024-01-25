Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says no one can guarantee traffic. Google Search does not understand content within HTML comments. Google is testing changes to the local panel on mobile. Google may penalize those who use recipe structured data in recipe catalogs. Google is testing videos on the right side of the search results page. Google also dropped the cache link.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.