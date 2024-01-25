Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says no one can guarantee traffic. Google Search does not understand content within HTML comments. Google is testing changes to the local panel on mobile. Google may penalize those who use recipe structured data in recipe catalogs. Google is testing videos on the right side of the search results page. Google also dropped the cache link.
Google's John Mueller: No One Can Guarantee Traffic
Google's John Mueller had a nice one-liner again on X; he said, "Nobody can guarantee you traffic, sorry." This means you can't say making X changes will result in Y traffic for sure. You can't guarantee it he said.
Google Search Does Not Understand Content Within HTML Comments
Google does not read or use the content within your HTML comments for Google Search or ranking purposes. Google's John Mueller confirmed this once again saying, "Googlebot doesn't understand your HTML comments."
Google Testing New Local Business Profile Designs With Icons
It looks like Google is testing an update to the Google Business Profile design where Google shows new icons and a slightly updated layout from the old version. The new layout also seems...
Google May Penalize Recipe Collection Pages Using Recipe Structured Data
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said that Google may soon target or penalize recipe collection pages using recipe structured data, when recipe structured data should be used on pages that list out the food item and include both ingredients and steps.
Google Search Drops Cache Link From Search Results (How To See The Cache)
After a couple of months of testing, it seems Google has now removed the cache link from the search results page. I no longer see a link to the Google cache within search result snippets but that doesn't mean you cannot access to cache, you can.
Google Tests Videos On Right Side Of Search Results Page, Again
Google is testing showing video results on the right side of the search results page. Google tested this a few years ago, in a different format and now seems to be testing it again in a more basic video thumbnail format.
Filipino Googler Network - Tinikling Class
I think it is awesome that Google has their cultural and regional groups and here is one for the Filipino Googlers. These Googlers had a Tinikling class.
