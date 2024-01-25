Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says no one can guarantee traffic. Google Search does not understand content within HTML comments. Google is testing changes to the local panel on mobile. Google may penalize those who use recipe structured data in recipe catalogs. Google is testing videos on the right side of the search results page. Google also dropped the cache link.

