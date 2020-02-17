Google: There Are No Exceptions For Speed Tests Including Our Own Products

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that it doesn't matter what slows down your pages, if your pages are slow, they are slow. So if it is a Google product, like Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, AdSense, Ad Manager or something else Google offers that is slowing down your page, find a way to implement it where it does not slow down the page.

If you know that you've integrated a Google product that slows down your pages and you know it is impacting your site speed, then it is an issue. Google doesn't give you a pass, just like your users and thus conversions, don't give you a pass, because it is a Google product slowing down your page load time.

John said on Twitter "Off-hand, there's no exception for speed testing when using our products & services -- they can slow your site down like anything else. Sometimes there are ways to integrate that limit the slow-down, but ultimately that's up to you."

Off-hand, there's no exception for speed testing when using our products & services -- they can slow your site down like anything else. Sometimes there are ways to integrate that limit the slow-down, but ultimately that's up to you. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 12, 2020

Will Google products slow down your pages where it hurts your rankings? I doubt it but still, you want your pages to be super fast for your conversion goals.

Forum discussion at Twitter.