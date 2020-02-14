Google On Using Dublin Core Schema: Just Use Normal Titles & Descriptions

Feb 14, 2020 • 7:58 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Dublin Core Schema

Google's John Mueller was asked if it would be helpful for you to implement Dublin Core schema on your pages. John Mueller responded on Twitter "I'd just use normal titles & descriptions."

Here are those tweets:

The Dublin Core Schema is a small set of vocabulary terms that can be used to describe digital resources, as well as physical resources such as books or CDs, and objects like artworks. The full set of Dublin Core metadata terms can be found on the Dublin Core Metadata Initiative website.

I believe Dublin Core originates back 20 years ago, in 2000. You can learn more about it at Wikipedia but for Google and SEO, no need to implement it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

