Google On Using Dublin Core Schema: Just Use Normal Titles & Descriptions

Google's John Mueller was asked if it would be helpful for you to implement Dublin Core schema on your pages. John Mueller responded on Twitter "I'd just use normal titles & descriptions."

Here are those tweets:

I'd just use normal titles & descriptions. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 13, 2020

The Dublin Core Schema is a small set of vocabulary terms that can be used to describe digital resources, as well as physical resources such as books or CDs, and objects like artworks. The full set of Dublin Core metadata terms can be found on the Dublin Core Metadata Initiative website.

I believe Dublin Core originates back 20 years ago, in 2000. You can learn more about it at Wikipedia but for Google and SEO, no need to implement it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.