Google My Business Contact Us Form Select Business Drop Down

Google added a business selection drop down feature to the Google My Business contact us form. So now when you go to the contact us form in the Google My Business help section, it will ask you to select which business you need help with.

Francastro spotted this and posted it on Twitter and yes it is new. If you are a local SEO with many verified businesses under your Google My Business account, you will now be able to select which business you want help with before using the contact us form.

Here is what mine looks like (my old address for my office is there, this was before there was a way to migrate addresses):

In any event, I assume this makes it more efficient for Google to provide support to businesses in Google My Business.

Forum discussion at Twitter.