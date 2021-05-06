Google Local Services Ads Bug May Have Changed Your Bid Mode

May 6, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has a bug with its Local Service Ads program where it may change your bid mode from "Maximize Leads" to "Max Per Lead." Ginny Marvin from Google confirmed the issue yesterday afternoon and said "this is a bug that we are working on fixing."

This was spotted first, I think, by Len on Twitter who told me "Local Services Ads had a huge glitch sometime in the last 24hrs & changed the bidding mode from "Maximize Leads" to "Max Per Lead". In addition, bid amounts were changed to the minimum bid." He said this "issue has impacted 100% of the law firms I work with."

Here is a screen shot he shared:

It would be wise to double check your bid modes on your Local Service Ads to ensure they are set as you originally set them. Also, you may want to reach out to Google to ensure you aren't do some credit for this bug.

Ginny Marvin from Google said "this is a bug that we are working on fixing."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Google has fixed this:

Previous story: Google My Business Contact Us Form Select Business Drop Down
 
blog comments powered by Disqus