Google is notifying some advertisers that use Google's Local Service Ads program that soon their ads will be shown on Google Maps. It will start with the iOS version of the Google Maps app and then expand to other platforms and surfaces from there.

If you do not want your Local Service Ads to show on Google Maps, then you need to turn off LSAs completely. Yea, you heard that right, there is currently no way to opt out of showing them on Google Maps.

Matt McGee posted the email he received about this on X, the email says that Local Services Ads are coming to Google Maps.

It says, "We wanted to let you know that we're launching ads on Google Maps to help advertisers like you get more leads. This current launch is limited to the iOS version of the Google Maps mobile app."

Google then added how it will use your data, saying "We'll use your business' existing ad data and user reviews on Google Maps to create these ads. You don't need to share any additional data or details with us."

The pricing? "The billing and pricing for these new ads will remain the same as what they currently are for Search ads. You'll only be charged for qualified leads and your existing bids will be used," Google added.

Finally, if you do not want to show your LSAs on Google Maps, you have to turn off your LSAs across all of search. Google said, "No action is required on your part, but if you do not want your ads to show up on Google Maps, you can stop your Local Services ads. Please note that this will also stop your ads on Search."

Here is a copy of the email from Matt McGee:

Google Lsa Google Maps

Some reaction:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Weekend Volatility, Google On Search Leak, Elizabeth Tucker Interview &amp; Apple Intelligence - YouTube
